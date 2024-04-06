Eric Bischoff Praises Build For This WrestleMania Match, Says WWE Raw Was 'Awesome'

This weekend's WrestleMania is gearing up to be one of the most anticipated incarnations of the event in years, with much of the spotlight focused on Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock. In a recent episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, however, Eric Bischoff placed a special emphasis on a different contest: the championship match between Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch, who Bischoff praised for their work on this week's episode of "WWE Raw."

"I think they've done such a great job with Rhea and Becky, even last night on "Raw,' another great pull apart," Bischoff said. "Just raising the tension, raising the intensity without giving the audience what they want."

Bischoff noted that many fans criticized the episode, and went on to explain that a good show doesn't always have to be noteworthy.

"Sometimes the shows that are not necessarily newsworthy, noteworthy, not enough big things happen," Bischoff said. "But when the structure of the show and the timing of that show needs to be precise, and you're managing people's emotions and still trying to advance the story? It's a really hard thing to do."

Lastly, Bischoff said the formatting of the show as a whole made it a great episode, to him at least.

"They're threading that needle so perfectly that even though everyone was like 'No, it wasn't a great Raw,' but it really, really was in terms of the formatting and the goal of that particular show," he said. "I thought it was awesome."

