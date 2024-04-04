Why Becky Lynch Says WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley 'Takes The Easy Way Out'

While Rhea Ripley has been a dominant champion in WWE, Becky Lynch suggests that she may not be showcasing her full potential. During a new interview with "SHAK Wrestling," Lynch shared her candid thoughts on Ripley's year-long run as WWE Women's World Champion. In comparing her own pushes to Ripley's, Lynch believes Ripley hasn't pumped the metaphorical gas pedal as hard as she could be, and has instead opted to cruise along.

Advertisement

"She is good. She's got that particular presence about her, but she's been protected," Lynch said. "I have never, ever, ever once been seen as that person that [officials have said] 'Let's strap a rocket to them and just let them go.' I worked for it, I earned it, I fought my way to it, and once I got there, I just didn't want to let it go, and I constantly fight for it. I think she tends to take the easy way out. She's not on all the [WWE] live events. She's not doing the schedule that I am ... She's been hovering around in little backstage [segments] in the back, just talking to some lads, holding the championship. I've been the one doing the hard work."

Like Lynch, many pundits have aimed criticism at Ripley's reign, pointing out that her business with The Judgment Day seems to be overwhelmingly prioritized over her storylines within the "WWE Raw" women's division. Since claiming the then "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship at WrestleMania 39, Ripley has boasted nine successful televised title defenses. Her tenth title defense will take form against Lynch on night one at WrestleMania 40.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "SHAK Wrestling" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.