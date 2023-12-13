Photo: WWE's Rhea Ripley Posts Casual Pic Of 'Happy Family' Judgment Day On The Road

Is there trouble in paradise for The Judgment Day? That seemed to be the case this past Monday on "Raw," when there seemed to be a bit of dissension within the group. But Rhea Ripley is here to make sure everyone knows all is well.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) late Tuesday evening, Ripley posted a photo of all five members of the group happily smiling as they were driving. To further dispel any sort of tension within the faction's dynamic, Ripley referred to everyone as "a happy family" in her post.

While Ripley's tweet suggests that things aren't as tense as they may have appeared Monday night, even she can't deny that it's been a rough go for the group over the past week. In addition to the ongoing tension — prompted both by JD McDonagh's inclusion into the group and Damian Priest's WWE World Heavyweight Title aspirations — The Judgment Day is one championship short of where they were after Dominik Mysterio dropped the "NXT" North American Championship to Dragon Lee at Deadline.

There might be more titles leaving The Judgment Day soon, too. Priest and Finn Balor are scheduled to defend the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championships this upcoming Monday against The Creed Brothers. As such, only Ripley appears secure in her current reign as Women's World Champion, having retained the title against Zoey Stark at Survivor Series, followed by a decisive win over Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match on "Raw."