New No. 1 Contenders For The Judgment Day's Tag Team Titles Emerge On WWE Raw

Outlasting three other teams once they entered the fray, The Creed Brothers won the No. 1 Contenders Tag Team Turmoil Match on "WWE Raw" Monday night and will get the opportunity to face Finn Balor and Damian Priest of The Judgment Day for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships in the near future.

The Creeds, who debuted less than a month ago, utilized their Brutus Ball finisher to secure all three of their pinfalls, eliminating DIY and The New Day before besting Imperium to become the new number one contenders. In the final matchup of Tag Team Turmoil, Imperium looked to have the edge with Brutus Creed secured by Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser atop the ropes, ready to strike. But Julius Creed broke things up, leapfrogging Vinci and ultimately superplexing Kaiser to turn the tides. Brutus would earn the pin after their third Brutus Ball of the night, sending Imperium off to likely have to explain their latest disappointment to Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

DIY had a solid run in the match but couldn't overcome the lofty odds of starting first. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano knocked off both Otis and Akira Tozawa of Alpha Academy and Indus Sher before falling to the Creeds in a back-and-forth affair. No timeframe was set for the upcoming Creed Brothers vs. Judgment Day bout but in an ensuing backstage segment, but Balor made it clear to Priest that he watched the match and that the champions should pay attention to their newly-named challengers.