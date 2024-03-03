Becky Lynch Discusses How WWE WrestleMania Feud With Rhea Ripley Came About

Well before she officially punched her ticket to WrestleMania, Becky Lynch made it clear that her eyes were firmly fixed on WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. On a recent episode of "WWE's The Bump," Lynch opened up about the motivations behind her long-running desire to face Ripley on "The Grandest Stage Of Them All" — aside from the obvious goal of taking the WWE Women's World Championship off of her.

As a 20-year veteran, Lynch recognizes that the wrestling industry operates in waves. And in the case of Rhea Ripley, her wave has catapulted her to the top of the "WWE Raw" women's division. "You can see everything that's being thrown at her," Lynch said. "You can see how young she is, how naturally talented she is, and the finesse that she possesses in the ring."

While Lynch feels that she can still outwork everyone around her, including Ripley, that hasn't stopped some doubts from creeping into her mind. As such, Lynch is now on a mission to cast out those doubts by defeating the woman standing atop the WWE hierarchy.

"When you're against somebody who has all those natural abilities, you start to question yourself, especially when they didn't come so naturally to you," Lynch said. "But that's the thing that I have to remind myself, is it was never about being the most athletic or being a natural. It was always about heart and passion and work ethic, and that's never waned. And I don't think anybody can or ever will beat me in that. That's the difference, but I need to prove to myself that I'm better than her."

