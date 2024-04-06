Backstage News On Gable Steveson's WWE Status During WrestleMania Weekend

Controversial Olympic gold medalist and University of Minnesota Gophers wrestling alum Gable Steveson is reportedly in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40. According to PWInsider Elite, Steveson, who had previously been working dark matches during "WWE SmackDown" tapings, was brought in by WWE for the weekend; he last wrestled in front of a live audience for WWE in February. It was not confirmed whether Steveson is planned for anything on either night of WrestleMania or "WWE NXT" Stand & Deliver. He was rumored to possibly appear in the Royal Rumble in January, but that did not come to fruition.

Steveson made his "NXT" debut in July in a program against Baron Corbin. The two faced off at the Great American Bash premium live event, but the match ended in a double count-out and Steveson has not been seen on "NXT" since. He was confusingly pulled from the "NXT" roster last September, but continued to perform on house shows. He pulled out of the 2023 Senior World Championships shortly beforehand.

At the beginning of the year, it was reported that the gold medalist and two-time NCAA heavyweight champ would not return to the Gophers for the season because WWE preferred he focused solely on his professional wrestling career. Steveson was signed to WWE in September 2021. His contract was the company's first NCAA NIL (or names, image, likeness) deal. He was arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual misconduct in 2019, but had no charges brought against him due to lack of evidence.

