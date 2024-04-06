Cody Rhodes Gets Candid About The Rock's Return To WWE

The Rock's return to pro wrestling has excited many fans of the sport, but for Cody Rhodes, it hasn't been a pleasant experience. During a recent interview with ESPN, Rhodes commented on "The Great One's" return to WWE and even compared him to one of the biggest stars of the industry.

"I think it's different than everyone anticipated," Rhodes explained. "The Rock is a Mount Rushmore pro wrestler [and] sports entertainer. I feel like if you ask anybody 'Who's your Mount Rushmore?' The Rock is on it."

Despite this, Rhodes hasn't forgotten about The Rock trying to take away his WrestleMania main event and chance to finish his story.

"He came back thinking 'Oh, I'm just gonna step into the main event with Roman Reigns, me and my cousin are going to do this family thing,'" Rhodes said. "And I was so blessed that the fans did not want that, they wanted me to finish the story."

Rhodes then noted that the backlash The Rock received ultimately created his "Final Boss" persona and likened it to "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan.

"The only comparison I can make in terms of just watching him from the outside looking in? Feels very 'Hollywood' Hulk Hogan," he said. "It's a whole other layer ... I don't want to say all kinds of positive things about The Rock, but I can tell you, that's the staying power."

