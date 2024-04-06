Triple H Reveals When The 2024 WWE Draft Will Take Place

WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque has confirmed the WWE Draft will take place in a month's time. Per tradition, it will mark the opportunity for talent to switch between "WWE SmackDown" and "WWE Raw" and potentially "WWE NXT". Last year's Draft started on April 28 and ended on May 1, for reference. Prior to that, it had taken place in October for three consecutive years.

The topic of this year's Draft came up during Levesque's appearance on "IMPAULSIVE" with Logan Paul, as the WWE United States Champion asked if he could switch to "Raw" when it hits Netflix. "Yeah, I'm sure we'll see people float all over the place. In a month, there's a thing called the Draft so that's when you can switch around and make moves and it's all open to giving the best shows available on all things," said Levesque.

He noted that Paul is currently assigned to "SmackDown" airing weekly on FOX, neither declining or accepting Paul's request. Paul was considered a free agent in WWE until he captured the US Title from "SmackDown" star Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel 2023, making sporadic appearances on both brands up until that point. Paul will defend the title once again at WrestleMania Sunday in a triple threat match against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. It's unknown whether he would be technically free to join "Raw" if he were to lose the title, or if he has quietly been exclusively signed to "SmackDown."

