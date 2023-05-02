Bray Wyatt, Big E, Randy Orton Among Notable List Of Names Not Eligible For WWE Draft

The 2023 WWE Draft concluded on "WWE Raw Talk" following last night's broadcast of "WWE Raw" at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. While most WWE Superstars learned their fate, some contracted performers were not assigned brands or listed as free agents. Notable names missing from the promotion's roster shake-up include Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Big E, Logan Paul, Alexa Bliss, Uncle Howdy, Tommaso Ciampa, Shanky, R-Truth, Robert Roode, Aliyah and Carmella. The new WWE rosters are set to come into effect following the Backlash premium live event on May 6.