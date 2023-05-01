WWE Star Carmella Announces Pregnancy

WWE superstar Carmella (Leah Van Dale) and husband Corey Graves are expecting their first child together. Speaking to Good Morning America Monday morning, the former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion revealed she found out the news in March. This exciting announcement follows a revelation from this past October, when she opened up to the world about a previous miscarriage as well as a potentially life-threatening ectopic pregnancy.

Yet despite admitting to GMA that she's been more tired than she's ever been, Carmella couldn't be happier, saying "But I've never been so happy to feel so awful." The couple are expecting to welcome their baby around November.