Video: WWE's The Rock Shares Final Boss Video Game Mockup

The Rock has dropped an arcade fighter game-inspired clip ahead of WrestleMania 40 this weekend. Tonight will see the "Final Boss" The Rock and the "Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns take on Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin'" Rollins, with major implications on tomorrow night's Undisputed Universal Championship bout between Rhodes and Reigns.

Advertisement

The Rock leaned into the idea of being the "Final Boss" in a recent video posted on TikTok, depicting Rhodes making his way through The Bloodline akin to "Streets of Rage" before coming face-to-face with Roman Reigns. Rhodes, joined by Rollins, is quickly felled by The Rock as he emerges to be a very literal final boss. "GAME OVER. Don't f**k with the Final Boss," as captioned at the end of the video.

The Rock's return to WWE has been far more eventful than anyone could have predicted, as he not only returns to the ring but has taken a seat on the TKO Board. It's these events coinciding with his sudden leaping over Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes that spawned the "Final Boss", The Rock going from Roman Reigns' WrestleMania opponent to his teammate, pledging allegiance to the "Tribal Chief" and joining The Bloodline. Marking the first time The Rock had turned heel for more than a decade.

Advertisement