Cody Rhodes Gets Candid About What 'Finishing The Story' At WWE WrestleMania Means

As WrestleMania weekend rolls on, Cody Rhodes looks to finish his story on Sunday and capture the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. It's a story that's been in the making since last year at WrestleMania 39 and written the entire way through the Royal Rumble in January, where Rhodes became just the fourth star to win back-to-back Rumble matches. The story has had multiple chapters, like Rhodes seemingly giving up his match to Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson before doubling back, but now, the end might just be in sight.

Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rhodes said he's ready to get to the "end zone."

"There's that saying when you enter any sports, entertainment, 'Hey, act like you've been there before.' I haven't and that's the whole point of getting there and getting it done, because I want to know for the first time what that feels like," Rhodes said. "The story about Dusty Rhodes in 1978 and holding that title — I have that title with me. Holding that title and it being taken away because of how he won the match, that's all very much what we talk about when we talk about finishing the story."

Rhodes said his story actually begins if he's able to beat Reigns, who he called the greatest champion WWE has seen in decades. He looks forward to it, because it's no secret, he said, that wrestling has never been so "cool." Rhodes said that he might project confidence, but he's "nervous as hell." He also called the match terrifying, because it's a must-win situation for him. He also told McAfee he wants to be a present champion on both "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown."

"Instead of it ending, instead of the story being finished ... We start a whole new damn story Monday night after WrestleMania," Rhodes said.