Spoilers: Every Listed Match Time For WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1

We don't always get information about match times head of PLEs or PPVs, but WrestleMania season is a time for miracles.

Fightful Select reports that before the 45-minute show closer, Becky and Rhea Ripley will open the event with their WWE Women's World Championship match allotted 25 minutes. Following on from that, the WWE Tag Team Championship is on the line in a six-man ladder match scheduled to run for 25 minutes, after which Rey Mysterio and Andrade — filling in for Dragon Lee — against Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio is set for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, the twin vs. twin clash between Jimmy and Jey Uso is reportedly also scheduled for 15 minutes, as is Jade Cargill's WrestleMania debut in a trios tag match alongside Naomi and Bianca Belair against Damage CTRL's Asuka, Kairi Sane, and Dakota Kai. The penultimate match of the night is reportedly scheduled to go fourth-longest at 20 minutes, when Gunther defends his historic Intercontinental title reign against Sami Zayn.

WWE WrestleMania 40's Night 1 main event, Roman Reigns and The Rock versus Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, has reportedly been allotted a full 45 minutes to close the show. The match will have severe implications on Sunday night's main event world title match between Rhodes and Reigns, with it being stipulated that the bout will be either Bloodline-free or under Bloodline rules, depending on which team picks up the win. Fightful's Corey Brennan reports that several individuals in WWE are looking forward to The Rock's entrance, which will take place after the sun goes down.

