WWE WrestleMania 40 Night 1 Full & Final Card

For the first time in 25 years, WWE will hold its biggest event of the year in "The City of Brotherly Love" — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. While WrestleMania 15 took place at Philadelphia's First Union Center, WrestleMania 40 will emanate from the Lincoln Financial Field, boasting a stacked two-night card. Festivities will begin later tonight with seven matches on the night one lineup.

Night one of WrestleMania 40 will be headlined with a tag team match pitting Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns against "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Should Reigns and The Rock win, Rhodes' night two title match against Reigns will run under Bloodline Rules, where interference from Bloodline members is guaranteed. If Rollins and Rhodes prevail in this tag bout, though, then The Bloodline will be barred from intervening in the subsequent Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match.

The Rock and Reigns vs. Rollins and Rhodes isn't the only tag team contest on the night one card. After flattening Damage CTRL in her official "WWE SmackDown" debut, Jade Cargill is now slated to make her WrestleMania debut alongside the likes of Bianca Belair and Naomi. Together, the three will battle Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka. In similar fashion, the LWO's Rey Mysterio will team with Andrade (who replaced Dragon Lee on Friday's "WWE SmackDown") to take on Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar and Rey's disgruntled son, Dominik Mysterio.

Elsewhere on the card, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships will be suspended up above in a six-pack ladder match, where both sets of titles must be retrieved for the competition to end. The field of participants include DIY, Awesome Truth, A-Town Down Under, The New Day, New Catch Republic, and the reigning titleholders, Damian Priest and Finn Balor.

Two other championship bouts are also penciled in. Just days after surpassing one year as champion, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her title against the winner of the Women's Elimination Chamber match, Becky Lynch. Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will also be in action as he defends his title against the gauntlet-match-winning Sami Zayn.

While it may not involve a championship, the feud between Jimmy and Jey Uso is arguably the most personal. Despite Jey's desire to separate himself from The Bloodline, Jimmy Uso continued to purposely interfere in his business on "WWE Raw," notably costing Jey the opportunity to win the Intercontinental Championship. Frustrated by his twin brother's meddling, Jey later challenged Jimmy to face him on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."