Rikishi Weighs In On His Sons, Jimmy & Jey Uso, Facing Off At WWE WrestleMania 40

Following in the footsteps of Bret and Owen Hart, Matt and Jeff Hardy, and The Brothers of Destruction, WrestleMania 40 will see another set of brothers go one-on-one as Jimmy and Jey Uso finally attempt to squash their beef. The record-setting WWE Tag Team Champions have been at odds for a number of months, but it seems that since Jey's move to "Raw," Jimmy hasn't been able to deal with the fact that his twin brother has been getting so many big opportunities.

Their match for WrestleMania 40 was made official this past Monday on "Raw," and their father, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, has taken to X to show off how much of a proud parent he is in seeing two of his children fighting each other on the biggest stage in wrestling. He wrote: "It's TIME to show the World just what you boys are made of #UsoMania40 Know this Yeet or No Yeet WE ALL WIN especially the great wwe universe fans. They stood by us since day one @thesamoandynasty family . To say I'm proud is an understatement. World Sit back and watch history in the making AGAIN #fatuanoaibloodline #wrestlemania40 #Samoans #Tougherthenleather."

It was only one year ago that The Usos were defending their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 39 against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, but a lot has changed since then due to dissension within The Bloodline, causing Jey to venture off on his own, resulting in this grudge match being made official. WrestleMania 40 will be Jimmy and Jey's 11th appearance on WWE's grandest stage, but it will be both men's first singles match at the event in the history of their careers.