WWE's The Rock Explains Why He's Not Endorsing A Candidate For US President In 2024

Perhaps even more impressive than his pro wrestling exploits has been the executive progression of WWE's Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, making history earlier this year as he joined the TKO board of directors presiding over WWE. His immense popularity and business acumen outside of the ring has seen him constantly touted to enter any given United States presidential race, and although he hasn't himself run for the Oval Office, he provided an influential endorsement for current POTUS Joe Biden in 2020.

However, as he would explain during "The Will Cain Show," Johnson will not be openly endorsing a candidate this time around.

"Am I happy with the state of America right now? Well, that answer is no," Johnson declared. "The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time ... Am I going to do that again this year? That answer is no."

Johnson said that in 2020, he felt he was duty-bound to exercise his influence and attempt to bring the nation together with an endorsement. But he thinks he did more to create division than he did to resolve it, which is why he won't be revealing a public endorsement for this election cycle.

"I do trust the American people and I trust that whoever they vote for, that's going to be my President. That's who I'm going to support 100%," Johnson reaffirmed.

Whe asked whether he would consider running in the near future, Johnson demured.

"As of now, no. That's not my intention. I'm not a politician, I'm not into politics," he said. "Right now, my desire and my priorities are my babies and school drop-offs and pick-ups and things like that. That's important to me."