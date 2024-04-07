WWE Star Roman Reigns Provides Leukaemia Update

Back in 2018, Roman Reigns announced he had leukemia and would have to vacate his WWE Universal Championship. He returned in 2019 to announce he was in remission and has since conquered the promotion to assume the Undisputed WWE Universal title. But due to leukemia being incurable at present, it's something he will have to keep at bay indefinitely. Following his huge WrestleMania 40 Night 1 win against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins with The Rock by his side, Reigns provided an update on his health.

"I am still on oral chemotherapy. It's a medication I will have to remain on my entire life, most likely," he told the post-show press conference. "That's a part of my personal battle. Thank God, I'm still able to perform. I think anybody in my position would say health is wealth, and as long as I can continue to perform, then you know that is at bay. We're good, still in remission, but it is something that is still a part of my life."

Reigns' leukemia diagnosis in 2018 was the second time he had been diagnosed, with the illness first rearing its head when he was 22. He's previously said his first diagnosis felt like a death sentence, coming just as he had joined the Minnesota Vikings NFL franchise for his free agency rookie camp. The Vikings cut him from their squad a month after his diagnosis, at a time when Reigns and his wife were expecting their first child.



