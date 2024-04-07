Booker T Reacts To WWE Star CM Punk's Recent Comments About Tony Khan

CM Punk made headlines following his comments about Tony Khan's abilities as a boss. The ex-AEW star claimed that Khan is too nice to run a wrestling company and called him a "clown" for how he handled the backstage Jack Perry incident at All In 2023. Booker T weighed in on Punk's comments during an episode of his "Hall of Fame" podcast, seemingly throwing his support behind the sentiment that Khan is too nice.

"I've said it many, many times. It's just like me with Reality of Wrestling, I love all the guys that come and perform and work for me, but I can't really get close to the guys. I can't become like, friends and buddies with the guys. Because you know, I may have to fire him. I may have to tell them, 'Hey, we're not gonna be booking you anymore.' The work may not be up to par something, and I might have to say it, and say it in a certain way. And when you do that, you can't be friends with a lot of these guys. And I feel like that's one of Tony Khan's biggest mistakes, is just being too friendly with the talent."

Booker T, however, was quick to acknowledge that his opinion is subjective. His assessment of how Khan runs AEW might be wrong. That said, his opinion does come from experience, as he recalled Eric Bischoff being friends with some NWO members, which led to problems in WCW. According to the WWE Hall of Famer, it's possible to be nice to talent, but becoming buddies with them only eventually leads to issues for the company.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Hall of Fame" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.