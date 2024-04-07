Cody Rhodes Has Surprising Reaction To WWE's The Rock Potentially Running For Office

Cody Rhodes appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" to hype his double WWE WrestleMania 40 main events. During the interview, McAfee said that a few people referred to Michael Cole as a politician because of how he talked up Rhodes and the fact the presidential elections are coming up later this November. This led to the "American Nightmare" making a comment on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's appearance on the Fox News cable channel, which led to boos from the fans in attendance.

Advertisement

"Am I a politician? Because that's what was said about me. Guess who's on Fox News this morning talking politics? Your boy, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson," Rhodes said. The crowd booed as McAfee's crew seemed in disbelief at the comment. The fans in attendance then started chanting, "Rocky sucks," as Rhodes continued lambasting the Hollywood A-lister.

"If Rock wants to run for office, just to p*** him off...seriously though, just to make him angry, maybe I'll run for office too, you know? I don't know the platform yet."

It was likely said in jest, but who knows? If Rhodes manages to finish his story by defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, a political career may be precisely where the grandson of a plumber is headed down the line. No information was provided if the White House has the ability to install a Codyvator, but Rhodes has been open about having political aspirations in the past.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Pat McAfee Show" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.