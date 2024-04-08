Cody Rhodes Makes Epic WWE WrestleMania Entrance With Brandi Rhodes By His Side

Cody Rhodes' entrance was nothing short of a spectacle during Night 2 of WWE WrestleMania 40. Rhodes entered the "Show of Shows" for his second stab at Roman Reigns' Undisputed Universal Championship donning a skull mask akin to his idol-turned-boss Triple H in his signature "Cody-Vator", flanked by his wife Brandi Rhodes for the first time since returning to WWE. The titantron showed the "American Nightmare" flags flying surrounded by flame, selling the idea that tonight will mark his last stand against Reigns. And Rhodes himself was so overcome with emotion he struggled to sing along to his them per usual practice.

Advertisement

At ringside, Rhodes went over to his mom and sister who stood with Brodie Lee's son, all watching on as he looks to finally finish the story.