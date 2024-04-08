Bayley Gushes Over Rhea Ripley, Talks Four Horsewomen Passing The Torch In WWE

WWE Superstar Bayley has had a very successful 2024 so far, especially after dethroning her former Damage CTRL stablemate IYO Sky to become the new WWE Women's Champion. This marks her fourth time as a singles champion on WWE's main roster. While Bayley became a new champion on night two of WrestleMania 40, Rhea Ripley managed to retain her WWE Women's World Championship on night one. Bayley was asked about Ripley at the WrestleMania 40 post-show press conference, and she had nothing but nice things to say about her.

"I think Rhea is once in a lifetime; I get so jealous of her," Bayley said. "First, I have so much respect for her; she works her butt off — I mean, you guys see Judgment Day on every single show like 10 times throughout the night, and that is not easy, and sometimes, not always fun. It's very hard, so I have all of the respect for the work she does, plus she puts on incredible matches. She's so young, so athletic...everything she does makes me mad."

Ripley retained her title over Becky Lynch, marking the second year in a row that she's defeated a member of the Four Horsewomen. However, when asked about potentially passing the torch to the next generation, Bayley feels more than confident in who the torch is getting passed to. "As the time comes for the Four Horsewomen to lift the division up and get better and better as we wanted to do from the beginning, I'm glad it's going to someone like Rhea Ripley." Bayley also listed names like Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Zoey Stark, and Candice LeRae as people who will be able to carry WWE's women's division into the future.

