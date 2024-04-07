Rhea Ripley Comments On 'Special' Match With Becky Lynch At WWE WrestleMania 40

For only the second time on WWE television, Becky Lynch faced Rhea Ripley. On this occasion, though, the stakes were greatly elevated, as Ripley defended her WWE Women's World Championship against Lynch on "The Grandest Stage of Them All," WrestleMania 40. Unlike their first encounter on "WWE NXT," this match also produced a decisive victor, with Ripley nailing Lynch with a Riptide to secure the pinfall. At the post-show press conference, Ripley shared her thoughts on her WrestleMania title match against Lynch.

"We've been building to this for a long, long time," Ripley said. "Becky and I haven't had a match on television since NXT days, and that had no conclusion to the match because Shayna Baszler, Marina Shafir, and Jessamyn Duke came out and they absolutely destroyed that for us. So this match, it's been built up for a long, long time, and to have it on such an amazing stage as WrestleMania XL, have everything sort of fall into place with the band, with the crowd, everything that's been going on, it was spectacular. I feel like this could possibly just be the start for me and Becky as well. I feel like we haven't had many chances to show you exactly what we have together, and we want to make more magic, but tonight was special."

With a win over Lynch, Ripley's reign now boasts ten successful televised title defenses. "The Eradicator" first began her reign at WrestleMania 39, when she defeated Charlotte Flair to win the "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship. Two months later, Ripley was presented with a different title, accompanied by a new design and a new name — the WWE Women's World Championship.

