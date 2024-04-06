Motionless In White Plays Rhea Ripley To The Ring In Epic WWE WrestleMania 40 Entrance

Metalcore band Motionless in White played a live rendition of Rhea Ripley's entrance them at Night 1 of WWE WrestleMania 40. Ripley defended her WWE Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch to open Saturday's show, and her theme song "Demon In Your Dreams" — with vocals from Chris Motionless — got the live performance treatment on the "Grandest Stage of Them All," with Motionless himself providing her ring announcement.

Ripley debuted the entrance theme originally on May 9, 2022, after turning heel and joining The Judgment Day while Edge was still the group's leader. She told Wrestling Inc. last year that scheduling conflicts prevented a live performance at WrestleMania 39, where she began her title reign as "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion (she would be awarded the Women's World title in a new belt design after being drafted to "WWE Raw"). However, she also said at that time she was working to get them to do a live performance. Motionless in White's performance confirms earlier reporting that indicated they were in Philadelphia for the event.