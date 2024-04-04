Backstage News On Special Entrance Planned For Rhea Ripley At WWE WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania season means WWE will be bringing its A-game when it comes to the pomp and circumstance that usually surround "The Showcase of the Immortals." One area that often gets a massive upscale is entrances, especially for popular champions like WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley.

PWInsider Elite is reporting that metalcore band Motionless In White is in Philadelphia for WrestleMania 40 weekend, likely set to play Ripley's theme song "Demon In Your Dreams" — for which Chris Motionless provided the vocals — before Ripley's match against "The Man" Becky Lynch on Night 1 of the two-night event. Ripley told Wrestling Inc. in an exclusive interview at last year's WrestleMania that she was attempting to set up such a performance in the future; the band was unable to appear at WrestleMania 39 because they were in Germany at the time.

It was at WrestleMania 39 that Ripley won what is now the Women's World Championship, dethroning Lynch's Four Horsewomen comrade, Charlotte Flair. She has now held the title for a full year, but she'll need all the motivation she can get, as she's not only facing a tough former champion in Lynch, but also entering WrestleMania with wrist issues and other lingering problems that come with an active schedule like hers. Ripley is also keeping an eye on more than just Lynch, as she's been paying attention to WWE's latest signing Jade Cargill and is so far impressed with the former AEW TBS Champion's progress. Ripley even said she'd like to step in the ring with Cargill somewhere down the line.

