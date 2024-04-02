WWE's Rhea Ripley Gets Candid About Jade Cargill

Though she only has one WWE match under her belt at this point, Jade Cargill has attracted a myriad of praise from company officials and colleagues. Since making the jump over to WWE in September 2023, Cargill has collected compliments from the likes of WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, and most recently, the Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. In a new interview with "MMA Hour," Ripley shared her honest thoughts on Cargill.

"Jade Cargill, she is amazing. I'll give her her props," Ripley said. "She is aesthetically pleasing and she is a force to be reckoned with. She looks amazing, she is amazing, she works amazingly. Her promo work is amazing. Everything about her screams 'superstar.' So when that time comes [to face her], obviously, I would love to step into the ring with her. But I feel like that's a money match. I feel like we have to wait for the perfect moment and the perfect stage. Whether that's WrestleMania next year, WrestleMania the next two years, WrestleMania in the next three years, we'll have to wait for that, but I'm impressed, I am."

As it stands, Ripley and Cargill both find themselves in line for notable matches on the upcoming WrestleMania 40 card. For Ripley, WrestleMania 40 will mark her tenth televised title defense since winning the now former "WWE SmackDown" Women's Championship at last year's big event. Meanwhile, Cargill is gearing up for her very first match on WWE's grandest stage as she teams up with "The EST" Bianca Belair and Naomi to take on the trio of Dakota Kai, Kairi Sane, and Asuka.

