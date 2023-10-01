Shawn Michaels Explains Why Jade Cargill Is 'Tailor-Made' For WWE

The wrestling world has been buzzing throughout the past week following the news that Jade Cargill had signed for WWE, and during the "WWE NXT" No Mercy media scrum Shawn Michaels said she is a bespoke fit for WWE.

The "Heartbreak Kid" believes it is a huge signing for the company, which is something that he could tell throughout the week. Cargill has already been working at the WWE Performance Center as her career began, which allowed her to interact with Michaels.

"[I] Got to meet with her briefly, unbelievably wonderful young lady, very pleasant young lady and a few days here training, a hard worker and I'll tell you what, I certainly understand the buzz," he said. "She's an awesome specimen, a striking young lady, and such a presence about her...tailor-made for the WWE and I think she's got and incredibly bright future."

It is currently unknown when the former AEW star will be making her debut for the company, nor is it known whether she will be heading directly to the main roster or "NXT." There had been some speculation that she could have shown up at No Mercy, but that didn't come to fruition. However, that doesn't mean that Michaels isn't interested in getting to work with her on the black and gold brand.

"I'd be lying if I didn't say I'd love to have her here in NXT, but wherever she ends up I have no doubt she's going to have great success," he said. "If she's here with us it's going to be like it always is, we are going to utilize her to the best of our abilities, try to make it an enjoyable experience for her. But she's looking at what I think is going to be a fantastic experience here in WWE."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE" with a H/T to WrestlingInc. for the transcription.