Why Mickie James Says Signing With WWE Is A 'Natural Transition' For Jade Cargill

Jade Cargill's move to WWE has set the pro wrestling world talking after the former AEW TBS Champion officially put pen to paper on a multi-year agreement with the company. After spending close to three years working for Tony Khan, the 31-year-old made the decision not to renew her contract with AEW, wrestling her final match on the September 15 episode of "Rampage" in a losing effort against Kris Statlander.

Cargill has already begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, and while her on-screen debut has not been confirmed at this stage, there is no doubt the sports entertainment juggernaut has major plans for the former basketball player. Speaking on "Busted Open," former five-time WWE Women's Champion Mickie James admitted there was little surprise behind Cargill's bombshell decision.

"I'm excited for her, I really like Jade," she said. "I felt like it was a no-brainer that they were going to sign her because she looks like a star and she already has a television presence, so the fans are already familiar with her. Everyone has been wondering what the next step was and I feel like this is a natural transition."

James however claimed that Cargill, who only entered the wrestling business in November 2020, should begin her journey working NXT shows to further hone her craft. With just 64 matches to her name during her time with AEW, Cargill would be lacking in experience compared to the rest of the WWE main roster but brings a superstar presence and previous TV experience that could work in her favor, according to James.

When Cargill makes her WWE debut, she will become just the second AEW performer to make the jump across, following in the footsteps of Cody Rhodes.

