Triple H Discusses Special Watch Given To Cody Rhodes At WWE WrestleMania 40

Cody Rhodes has finished his story and is now the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. "The American Nightmare" was also given a gold Rolex by Triple H, Nick Khan, and Bruce Prichard to commemorate the occasion. During the WrestleMania 40 post-show press conference, Rhodes revealed the watch is significant because it's the exact same one his father, Dusty, pawned when Cody was young to pay for his acting school. Triple H fielded questions later in the press conference and was asked how they found the watch.

"We wanted to do something special for him, it's a special night for him," he said. "Bruce was very close with Dusty, I was very close with Dusty, so I know what this means to Cody, I know what this business means to him...It was Nick's idea. Nick had this amazing idea, and I'm just along for the ride a little bit. Nick's idea, I thought it was great. Bruce went and super sleuthed down this watch that was the exact same watch that Dusty had to present to Cody, and we wanted to give him something that in some way commemorated his dad being here when this happened, because he was."

"The Game" has been all about adding personal touches to certain performers over WrestleMania weekend as he revealed at the night one press conference that he was given the task of choosing something to engrave on the inside of Paul Heyman's Hall of Fame ring. However, he didn't disclose what he decided to write.

