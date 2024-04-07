Triple H Shares Interesting Secret About Paul Heyman's WWE HOF Speech

Paul Heyman headed up the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2024 in style on April 5. The "Wise Man" gave a lengthy induction speech where he thanked multiple people for getting him to where he is, referenced several of his old personas, and told everyone who thinks that the spirit of ECW died in 2001 to perform a risque act. Like everyone who gets put into the Hall of Fame, Heyman received his very own custom ring, which, according to Triple H, has something engraved inside of it that is personal to each person.

Advertisement

"His Hall of Fame ring has an insignia on the inside. They can get whatever they want engraved on the inside, what's important to them," he told the press conference following WrestleMania 40 Night One. "Paul said, 'I'll leave it up to you.' He would have to tell you what I wrote in there if you want to because it's between he and I, but if he wanted to tell you he could. The word I put inside of his ring is exactly how I feel about him, so it meant a lot."

Heyman was at ringside for the main event of night one of WrestleMania 40, where Reigns and The Rock defeated Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. This means that Reigns and Rhodes' upcoming match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Night Two will now be contested under "Bloodline Rules." Given how much interference has become common in matches involving The Bloodline, expect Rhodes to overcome every obstacle imaginable if he wants to finish his story.

Advertisement

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.