Video: Triple H Praises New Women's Champ Bayley After WWE WrestleMania 40

WWE WrestleMania 40 was a big night for Bayley as she became the new WWE Women's Champion by defeating her former Damage CTRL stablemate IYO Sky on night two, becoming a four-time champion on the main roster and a five-time champion when including her run as NXT Champion. However, in recent years stars like Rhea Ripley, Bianca Belair, and even the other members of the Four Horsewomen have seemed to get more shine that Bayley on the biggest stages, which prompted Triple H to get Bayley her flowers at the WrestleMania 40 night two post-show press conference.

"Bayley is like a foundation here for the women's division," Triple H said. "The women's division was all at [Gorilla Position] when she came up, I don't know if I've ever heard them louder, because they do that for everybody. But it was something different when she walked up, it's just who she is as a performer, it's who she is as a human being, she's a foundation and a lot of times because of that, she gets overlooked by people. She's just so steady and so good and so always there at the right place, you can count on her for anything, and because of that sometimes she's not thought of in the same echelon, and she is, she absolutely is. I'm so happy that she's acknowledged for that tonight in front of this crowd and the biggest WrestleMania of all time."

Throughout her WWE career, Bayley has won virtually everything there is to win, becoming the first-ever WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion in 2019. She has also won the women's Royal Rumble and Money in the Bank ladder matches, meaning that if she ever decided to win in the Queen of the Ring tournament, she would have essentially completed WWE.

