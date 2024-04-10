John Cena Calls This WWE Star The Best Of All Time While Discussing WrestleMania 40

WWE megastar John Cena may have interfered on behalf of new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes during his title match at WrestleMania 40, but he doesn't think the "American Nightmare" has reached "greatest of all time" status yet. Speaking on the Pat McAfee show, Cena said he actually believes Rhodes' opponent, Roman Reigns, is the "GOAT." Cena told McAfee that he believes the greatest thing about WWE is that fans can form their own opinions on anything. He said that he knows better than anyone, as he has run down the ramp to a "very mixed response" for 20 years.

"You know that I wear my values on my sleeve," Cena said. "Words like 'Never give up,' 'Hustle, loyalty and respect." I always want a fair chance... So in the biggest event of the year, with our most important prize on the line, I am just an advocate for a fair chance. You know I'm a huge fan of Cody Rhodes, but you also know I'm a huge fan of Roman Reigns. I believe Roman Reigns is the greatest of all time."

Cena said it doesn't mean he doesn't believe Rhodes can't be a "GOAT." He said the whole theme of WrestleMania was "finishing the story," and Rhodes' story is just getting started. Cena was in the ring following Rhodes' victory, having faced off against Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in his defense. Cena said he hopes that in a year from now, everyone will be talking about the fact Rhodes has reached "GOAT" status alongside Reigns.

"I told [Rhodes] in the ring that night... when I got to embrace him, he had the championship in his right hand," Cena said. "I said... Do you feel how heavy it is?' He said, 'Yes.' I said, 'It will get heavier every day.' Because that is the burden you bear of trying to craft the path to being the greatest of all time."