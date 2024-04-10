WWE's Cody Rhodes Says Roman Reigns' Title Reign Was The 'Greatest' In Sports

Despite having a heated feud with Roman Reigns, reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes has a lot of positive things to say about "The Tribal Chief." During the WrestleMania 40 post-show presser, Rhodes explained why his former rival's reign was one of the greatest. Rhodes recalled being asked how he thought he would feel if he ever beat Reigns, and explained how different facing The Bloodline leader was.

"I was really honest when I said 'I don't know.' I've never been in the end zone before. I've been able to be in the main event, but there's a difference between being in the main event and being the main event." Rhodes admitted that he isn't friends with Reigns, but reluctantly praised him for his monumental reign. "That's the greatest championship reign in sports and entertainment. And as much as I don't agree with his style and the way he went about being a champion, perhaps, I still hope I can be half the champion that he was for WWE as a leader."

The champion also looked back at the moment itself, noting how few friends he has in the wrestling industry, but that all those who came out to help him were victims of The Bloodline. "Kevin Owens is a huge part of my journey. Sami is a huge part of my journey. I didn't think I would see Randy, just because he'd probably get on his bus, so to have the guy who took me under his wing?" he recalled. "I drove Cena around for almost two years and there's nobody who carried WWE like John Cena. LA Knight? Just a lot of victims of The Bloodline."

