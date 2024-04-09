Cody Rhodes Praises Roman Reigns' Run As Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

Cody Rhodes finally finished his "story" this weekend after defeating Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, ending their lengthy feud. While the rivalry was very heated and personal, Rhodes still seems to have a lot of respect for Reigns, which he expressed in a recent appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Advertisement

"As a good guy on the program, that's the hardest thing, especially in 2024, to keep their faith and I'm so blessed and luck that I was able to keep their faith and pay it off," Rhodes said, thanking fans for sticking with him throughout the year-long angle and noted how difficult it is in 2024 to grasp and hold people's attention for long periods of time.

"I noticed this Saturday night, right out of the gate, Roman showed up not like a champion ready to hand off his championship, he showed up in the best shape of his career," Rhodes lauded. "He showed up as the best incarnation of the Tribal Chief." Rhodes could not help but respect how long his story's antagonist managed to hang on to the title.

Advertisement

"I don't agree with how Roman was champion," Rhodes began. "We go about how we operate in the ring completely differently, but still – and I really mean it – I'm proud that I beat him at his best and I hope that I can be half the champion that Roman Reigns was."

Rhodes also put water under the bridge with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, as both men shook hands and showed each other a modicum of respect following their emotional weekend, though Rock did promise he'd be coming back for Rhodes's title.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Pat McAfee Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.