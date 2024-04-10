Cody Rhodes Gets Candid About WWE Legends Appearing In His WrestleMania 40 Match

Cody Rhodes finally finished his "story" this past weekend, but his WrestleMania 40 match against Roman Reigns featured The Rock, John Cena, and The Undertaker. Some believe the legends took away from the match, but what does Rhodes think? Appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show," the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion shared his opinion on their inclusion.

According to Rhodes, each addition to his match brought something uniquely different. "It had been some time since I had felt what it's like when John Cena runs down to that ring," Rhodes noted. "The level of just energy and effect and his commitment to hearing the people and giving the people what they want. That was something special to see."

"The American Nightmare" then commented on Undertaker's inclusion, and how it felt like a major callback. "The only real thread with me and The Undertaker is simply that I'm up against one of his opponents, but when I saw The Undertaker, that to me just felt like here's the old Sheriff. Here's the guard. Here's the judge. Here was 40 years of WrestleMania." Despite this, Rhodes put special emphasis on how after all the legends left, the only ones left were him, Reigns, and Seth Rollins. "That is a testament to what I have been saying even before AEW. I love the Attitude Era with all my heart, I love the Golden Age of the '80s, but we are in the best era ever."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Pat McAfee Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.