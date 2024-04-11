Backstage Update On Will Ospreay's Fiery Promo On AEW Dynamite

Will Ospreay had some words to get off his chest during this week's "AEW Dynamite", and it involved a jab at WWE CCO Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Levesque had made comments last week pertaining to recruiting for WWE, expressing that he is glad when he doesn't manage to sign those who want to work a lighter schedule. Due to the fact Ospreay himself had made clear one of the reasons he opted for AEW instead of WWE was the lighter schedule allowing him to remain living in England, many including the "Aerial Assassin" took Levesque's comments as a shot at him.

"Normally I wouldn't rise to this type of bait. But seeing as how the guy who said it is only in the position he's in because he was grinding the boss' daughter, you have no business telling me what the grind is all about," Ospreay responded during "Dynamite".

PWTorch since reported that the dig at the WWE CCO had not been an idea of Ospreay's, but rather pitched by Tony Khan for the show also featuring The Young Bucks' airing of CM Punk and Jack Perry's backstage altercation at All In 2023. However, Fightful Select reports that the promo was in fact Ospreay's idea, according to those close to him and familiar with the situation. It's noted that he had actually worked with the creative team on the promo, and had run it by several people backstage. Moreover, another dig at Punk was considered for the segment, but many were said to have felt it would have been overkill after the All In footage.

