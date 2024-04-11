AEW Dynamite 4/10/2024 - 3 Things We Loved And Hated

Well, there you have it. Tony Khan and The Young Bucks shot their last shot when it comes to CM Punk and it hit like a wet fart at a funeral. Actually, that would have been better. At least when an unfortunate incident takes place, you have every excuse to leave. Some of us had to stay and watch the rest of this episode of "AEW Dynamite."

This was all downright embarrassing for Khan, The Jacksons, and for the entire company. (Take a look back at Tony Schiavone just after they cut away from The Bucks backstage and tell me he isn't ashamed to be a part of that.) In fact, I'm astonished at, week after week, some of the s*** that gets greenlit for this show. But this, almost inarguably, takes the cake. The footage itself, from last year's All In, purportedly was thrown out there in response to Punk's pre-WrestleMania interview with Ariel Helwani on "The MMA Hour," as was Adam Copeland's cringy rah-rah speech to open "Dynamite" last week, and Dax Harwood's post-show rant in turn, and again, tonight, Harwood and Cash Wheeler rambling on in similar fashion, with the added gem of Wheeler's gratuitous use of the word "b*****es," reminiscent of that being a fabricated WWE trope forced into the end of a feud to portray a new level of intensity not all that long ago. But here's the thing, there was no response needed at all. Other than offering his experience-based opinion in saying AEW wasn't "a real company," and that Khan is a "nice guy but he's not a boss," Punk didn't even take any shots. He told his side of a few stories, and respectfully so, and now, AEW kicked itself in its a** worse than ever, airing footage that CORROBORATES EVERYTHING PUNK SAID! Worse yet, what we saw from the Wembley security camera (albeit without any audio), appears to capture the moment in which Khan claimed he was in fear for his life. That was already laughable and now it's just ridiculous. If that's your biggest near-death experience, buddy, you need to go skydiving or something.

In storyline (I guess), The Bucks are blaming FTR for perhaps putting Punk up to the miniature scuffle with Jack Perry but that doesn't work either, even a little. I'm all about suspension of disbelief but if you're up for buying into Matthew and Nicholas being distracted from this "incident," all of two whole matches and 34+ minutes of in-ring time later, as the reason for losing their All In match, well, I've got a Leatherface Championship you can buy too.

But let's not get off track. The footage, as a whole, is the biggest deal here. It's a big deal in that it's not a big deal whatsoever. As my wonderfully talented colleague Olivia Quinlan put it in our "AEW Dynamite" live coverage, "We then head over to a video of Perry and Punk speaking backstage. Punk takes a shot at Perry, but Samoa Joe and other backstage personnel pull them apart." That is effectively it. To watch this was an absolute waste of time, as was the idea itself, and the promotion thereafter.

Speaking of promotions, this one as a whole is becoming more and more of a waste of time too, which is sad because it does have its positives. Unfortunately, when you scrape the bottom of a dumpster as they did tonight with circling back to the All In stuff, it's hard to see any of those plusses through the thick fog of WCW 2000-esque desperation and despair.

Written by Jon Jordan