Adam Copeland Cuts Fiery Pro-AEW Promo On Dynamite Following Week Of 'Negative BS'

TNT Champion Adam Copeland cut an impassioned promo to open "AEW Dynamite," touting the company as the best place to be in professional wrestling. Copeland said that "a lot of negative BS" had been "spewed" over the week, seemingly referencing current WWE star CM Punk's Monday appearance on "The MMA Hour" with Ariel Helwani, where he did not mince words about his distaste for his former company and its president, Tony Khan.

Copeland cut the promo in the middle of the ring and said he didn't bring out his championship because he came out as himself. He said AEW is where he wants to end his career, because there are so many stars in the locker room he hasn't wrestled yet. Copeland said he is having the most fun in AEW that he has ever had in his wrestling career, and he celebrates the men who started the company, including The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, two-time WWE WrestleMania main-eventer Cody Rhodes, and Khan.

Copeland went on to say that the company has given more people the opportunity "to do what they love for a living," and that there are reasons why Okada, Mercedes Mone, Will Ospreay and himself went to AEW. The promo comes two days after the first-ever mass release of talent from their contracts in AEW since the company's inception in 2019. On Monday, 10 AEW stars were prematurely released from their contracts, including Stu Grayson, Dasha Kuret, Anthony Henry, and Slim J.

