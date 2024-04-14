Freddie Prinze Jr. Says WWE 'Fumbled' This AEW Star

While AEW is no stranger to criticism, former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recently praised the promotion and argued why WWE dropped the ball by not signing new AEW star, Will Ospreay.

On his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, Prinze Jr. said that AEW is finding its groove again despite their former world champion MJF being inactive and the roster has been bolstered by Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks in WWE) and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada. However, the standout signing for AEW this year is another former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Will Ospreay, and Freddie Prinze Jr. commented on how Ospreay's free agency was managed by WWE.

"WWE fumbled this so bad, and Will talked about this in an interview. He was like, 'Yo, it was basically,' and I'm paraphrasing, 'it was an NXT contract, or it was millions of dollars at AEW. Peace.'"

After leaving NJPW, Ospreay was in negotiations with AEW and WWE which resulted in a bidding war. Ospreay noted that AEW's scheduling played a significant factor. Prinze Jr. added that the English star has the potential to be a huge name in the business, while also likening him to actor Tom Hardy.

"The fact that they didn't know this dude could cut a promo — forget the fact that he's arguably the best wrestler in the world today, it might not even be arguable, I'm saying arguable just to respect other wrestlers out there who maybe I haven't seen — his work on the mic is top notch." said Prinze Jr. "This dude is a top, top star. A top, top star. I cannot wait to see where he goes."

