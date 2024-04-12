Chad Gable Reminds Sami Zayn Of One Key Fact Ahead Of WWE Raw Match For IC Title

In the lead-up to WrestleMania 40, Chad Gable supplied Sami Zayn with advice on how to defeat the long-reigning Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER. Gable's guidance later proved to be quite successful, as Zayn officially dethroned "The Ring General" on night one of WrestleMania 40. In an effort to repay Gable for his services, Zayn has now offered him the opportunity to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship on next week's episode of "WWE Raw," which emanates from Zayn's hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Although Quebec stands as Zayn's home territory, Gable recently pointed out the province holds a special significance to him as well. "Last time I was in Quebec... I beat Gunther," Gable wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "See you Monday, Sami."

As Gable alluded to, his last appearance in Quebec produced a rare singles win over GUNTHER. The match in question took place on the August 21 episode of "Raw," when Gable challenged GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship for the first time on television. While Gable did not secure the title on this occasion, he did send GUTNHER flying into the timekeeper's area with a German Suplex, which rendered him unable to beat the referee's count of ten. As a result, Gable was awarded the victory by way of countout.

The upcoming episode of "WWE Raw" will mark the first singles match between Zayn and Gable. Despite their unfamiliarity in singles competition, Zayn and Gable have shared the ring in numerous multi-man matches, most recently on the April 8 episode of "Raw." On this occasion, Zayn and Gable were pitted against GUNTHER's Imperium stablemates, Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser.