WWE Star Zelina Vega Responds To Online Allegations, Urges Fans Not To Hate On Claimants

Following accusations from an independent prop maker and an artist earlier this week that Zelina Vega was difficult to work with and unnecessarily cost them money, the WWE star reluctantly took to social media to respond. Across a series of posts on social media platform X, Vega gave her side of the story, attempting to clear her name while discouraging fans from harassing the individuals who had spoken out.

"I do not want any hate sent to ANY of the people ... or situations that I'm about to clear up," Vega wrote. "If you're a fan of mine, please don't. This isn't meant to be 'Twitter fun' but I do have the right to defend myself."

Including screenshots of her conversation with the individuals involved, Vega showed that the artist told Vega that they had no interest in getting paid for providing custom artwork to be used on a game controller. At some point later, this became a point of contention between the two sides and Vega said that she "respectfully cut ties" with the artist.

Vega stated that she would post a video explaining her perspective on the alleged issues put forward by the prop maker, who is known by the handle @mecha_musume on Instagram. Posting to her Instagram Stories, which only stay online for 24 hours, Vega stated via video that the interactions with the prop maker took place last year, and she had to look at her old direct messages to be reminded about what took place. The situation began with Vega reaching out to the creator for a set of prop wings that Vega would wear on TV.

