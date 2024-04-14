Liv Morgan Gets Candid About New WWE Women's Champion Bayley

The day after WrestleMania 40 concluded, WWE held an edition of "The Bump" in front of a live audience where Liv Morgan sat down with Megan Morant and Sam Roberts to discuss the women's matches that transpired over the weekend, specifically the showdown between Bayley and Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship.

Morgan went into detail about how welcoming and caring Bayley is on a personal level, as well as how happy the WWE roster was to see her win on Sunday. "Bayley is one of the most selfless, caring, giving performers that we have, she really lifts everyone up. It's not easy when you walk into a locker room and you're new and there's so many talented powerful women, it's like intimidating to a degree ... for her to be so welcoming and so giving and to give her time, we love her. She's like an un-sung hero in the division, we love her so much ... we just couldn't wait to greet her as soon as she got back and to clap for her and to let her know that we were happy for her."

Morgan explained who the match between Bayley and Sky reminded her of and how she got emotional watching the "Role Model" win on a platform like WrestleMania. "It kind of you know, reminded me of Rhea and I to some degree ... I know I don't have tears anymore but I may have dropped a few when she won, ya I was very happy for her, I'm glad she got her revenge and her redemption and it's my turn next." Morgan did attack Rhea Ripley in a backstage segment on the latest edition of "WWE Raw," indicating that a feud between the two is on the horizon.

