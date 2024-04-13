All Vince McMahon's Remaining Shares In WWE Parent Company TKO Registered As For Sale

WWE has entered a new era in recent times, an era without Vince McMahon. The former Executive Chairman has been gone from WWE ever since former WWE employee Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against him, former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis, and the company itself on the grounds of sex trafficking, sexual misconduct, and assault. McMahon resigned from WWE in January 2024, but has still held shares in WWE's parent company TKO since 2023 after the company was formed by Endeavor. However, that might not be the case for much longer.

Wrestlenomics recently reported that a new filing has been published showing that all of McMahon's shares in TKO have been put up for sale. McMahon has a total of 8,021,405 shares in TKO that are available for people to buy, but that doesn't necessarily mean that all of the shares will be sold or that any of them have been sold as of yet. On top of McMahon's shares being put up for sale, WWE President Nick Khan and fellow TKO board member Steve Koonin have put some of their own shares up for sale, with Khan registering 234,424 shares and Koonin registering 3,508 shares.

With McMahon registering all of his shares in TKO for sale, it could possibly mean that he is looking for a way to sell off his ownership all together, especially given how McMahon has liquidated millions of his shares in TKO over the past few months. If McMahon does sell all his stock, he would have absolutely no links to WWE or TKO for the first time ever, which is something people within WWE seem to be very excited about, especially after the recent success of WrestleMania 40.

