Longtime WWE Employee, Warrior Award Winner Suddenly Let Go After 38 Years

WWE has reportedly come to terms on the departure of 2019 WWE Hall of Fame "Warrior Award" recipient Sue Aitchison. The long-time Director of Community Relations had been with the company for 38 years, starting in 1986, but PWInsider reports that she was let go yesterday. Over her tenure, Aitchison was lauded for her leadership of WWE's community outreach programs, directly credited for WWE's partnership with Make-A-Wish, with whom she was honored with the Chris Greicius Award in 2006 and 2016.

Aitchison officially entered the WWE Hall of Fame in receipt of the "Warrior Award", which WWE implemented as part of the ceremony since 2015 for those who have "exhibited unwavering strength and perseverance, and who live life with the courage and compassion that embodies the indomitable spirit of the Ultimate Warrior." At the time of her induction, Stephanie McMahon said of Aitchison, "Sue has dedicated her entire career to helping Wish kids fulfill their dreams and putting smiles on countless familiar faces. Her heart and character epitomize the essence of the 'Warrior Award'. She is an unsung hero who deserves to be recognized and immortalized in the WWE Hall of Fame."

PWInsider noted in its report that many former long-time employees were shocked at her departure, and felt it was a further sign of change for the company. There have been a number of departures — talent and staff — from WWE since Endeavor closed its acquisition of the brand last year, merging it with UFC to form TKO Group Holdings, many of which have been put down to budget cuts and redundancies. However, Endeavor is also expected to remove those who may have had prior knowledge of or participation in Vince McMahon's sexual misconduct alleged in an ongoing lawsuit filed in January.

