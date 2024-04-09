Backstage News On How Endeavor Feels About WWE Employees Named In Janel Grant Lawsuit

WWE's owner Endeavor has reportedly told their stars that those within WWE who knew about Vince McMahon's sexual misconduct can be replaced, emphasizing that no one is indispensable within the organization.

Advertisement

As per "Fightful Select," a WWE star aired concerns to management about WWE employees named in the Janel Grant lawsuit still being a part of the company. They were informed that anyone in the company could be replaced. Additionally, it was noted that the company had been on the upswing following the departures of key, long-time WWE personnel such as Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, and John Laurinaitis, highlighting how they would still do well even if important people in WWE left.

It was revealed last month that WWE President Nick Khan and COO Brad Blum were Corporate Officers No.1 and No. 2 in the Janel Grant lawsuit. The lawsuit claimed that both Khan and Blum knew that Vince McMahon had hired Grant to WWE to be in a sexual relationship with him. Stephanie McMahon was named as Corporate Officer No. 3 in the lawsuit but TKO, WWE's parent company, is reportedly in Stephanie's corner regarding the lawsuit, with her recent appearance at WrestleMania 40 indicating that she's firmly on WWE's side rather than her father's.

Advertisement

Former WWE star Ronda Rousey had alleged in January that McMahon was still making decisions in WWE through WWE executive Bruce Prichard. Prichard, who is part of the creative team backstage, made a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40, when he was brought to the ring by Cody Rhodes to celebrate his title win.

Grant's lawyer, in a recent interview, did not disclose if WWE CCO, Paul "Triple H" Levesque knew about Grant and McMahon's relationship. Vince McMahon, Laurinaitis, and WWE have received a court summons from Grant, and they will have to give a response to the lawsuit by May.