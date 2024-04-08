Backstage Update On Stephanie McMahon's Status With WWE After WrestleMania 40 Return

Stephanie McMahon made a surprise return to WWE at WrestleMania 40, kicking off Night 2 with praise for her husband, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. McMahon left WWE in 2023 around the time her father, Vince McMahon forced his way back into the company after his initial ousting in 2022.

Advertisement

Fightful Select is reporting that McMahon's segment was internally listed as a Triple H promo, meaning very few seemingly knew she would be making the appearance. Fightful asked how WWE was handling allegations that Stephanie McMahon is "Corporate Officer #3" in Janel Grant's lawsuit against WWE for abuse and sex trafficking. Sources said that they were not certain how McMahon was dealing with the current allegations, though it was suggested that Stephanie appearing in WWE was her picking a side in the situation, and clearly not Vince's. TKO is said to be supportive of Stephanie internally.

Stephanie, along with Nick Khan, Brock Lesnar, and others are said to be the unnamed Corporate Officers and UFC Champions that are mentioned in Grant's suit against Vince, WWE, and John Laurinaitis, which alleges the inappropriate nature of her relationship with Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis was known by the aforementioned parties. Federal investigators are also looking into Vince for sex trafficking, having seized phones and other assets as result of a search warrant which was carried out in 2022. Vince retired from WWE earlier this year, after Slim Jim threatened to pull sponsorship for the Royal Rumble over the nature of Grant's allegations.

Advertisement