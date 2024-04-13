Jey Uso Match, Cody Rhodes And Rhea Ripley Segments Added To Monday's WWE Raw

Jey Uso will look to sustain his momentum as number one contender to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship as he takes on the champion's tag team partner, Finn Balor, on Monday's "WWE Raw". Uso carried on from his WrestleMania 40 win over brother Jimmy to become the number one contender during last week's "Raw", winning a multi-man match with an assist from CM Punk to deny former champion Drew McIntyre a shot at revenge on Damian Priest. Priest cashed in Money in the Bank during Night 2 of WrestleMania after McIntyre had dethroned Seth Rollins.

Elsewhere, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley will address last week's attack from former tag team partner Liv Morgan. The pair appear to have reignited their feud in the aftermath of Ripley's WrestleMania title retention over Becky Lynch. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes will also be making an appearance on "Raw", likely to address the upcoming battle between LA Knight and AJ Styles on Friday's "WWE SmackDown" to determine his first title defense scheduled for Backlash in Lyon, France, on May 5. During last week's "Raw", Rhodes stood opposite The Rock, as the "Final Boss" made it clear he would return down the line to settle their differences.

Additionally, Sami Zayn will defend his WWE Intercontinental Championship against Chad Gable in front of his hometown Montreal. Dominik Mysterio will also face Andrade, Sheamus is advertised for a return, and former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven will take on Kayden Carter and Katana Chance.

