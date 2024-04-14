WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross Assesses Cody Rhodes' Potential WWE Title Challengers

Cody Rhodes dethroned Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. Now, a different narrative will be written in WWE: who will finish their story at the expense of the "American Nightmare?" During "Grilling JR," AEW announcer Jim Ross gave his thoughts on who he would like to see Rhodes defend his title against.

"I would love to see Cody defend the title against Gunther," Ross said. "I'm a big Gunther fan, very basic, very fundamentally sound, he's a machine, he's physical, what he does is realistic, tells great stories." Ross went on to say he didn't see a better match on either night of WrestleMania 40 than "The Ring General's" WWE Intercontinental Championship match with Sami Zayn, which in defeat has allowed Gunther to free himself up as he could potentially make moves toward the main event scene.

Ross also believes that WWE has done a great job building some depth around its main event scene and that there are many different people against whom Rhodes could defend his crown. However, there was one name from Rhodes' past that Ross feels is a match everyone wants to see.

"Randy [Orton] versus Cody. Two second-generation guys, two guys that came into WWE at a somewhat connected timeline. I think that would probably be my [choice] off the top of my head." Rhodes' first opponent will be neither Orton nor Gunther. Instead, it will either be AJ Styles or LA Knight as they will face off in a number-one contender match this Friday on "WWE Smackdown."

