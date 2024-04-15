New WWE Women's Champ Bayley Reacts To Getting Her Flowers

It's safe to say that 2024 hasn't been too bad for Bayley so far. She kicked off her year by winning the Royal Rumble to earn a shot at either Rhea Ripley or IYO Sky at WrestleMania 40. Bayley then defeated Sky at WrestleMania 40 to become the new WWE Women's Champion, starting her fourth reign as a singles champion on the WWE main roster. WWE cameras caught up with Bayley immediately after her win at WrestleMania 40, and she opened up about how she felt.

"I feel really appreciated," Bayley said. "Honestly, I think the best moment for me, I loved the match, I loved being out there with the crowd, I had my best friends here from home, this is their first WrestleMania. They never travel, they came across the country, that means a lot to me. But coming back, all the girls were in Gorilla waiting for me. To me, that shows how much they appreciate and respect what I do." Bayley went on to say that she couldn't have done anything without the love and support of the women's locker room, stating that there is a camaraderie and a family bond in the locker room that she is grateful to be part of, which willed her on to become the WWE Women's Champion.

Bayley also got her flowers from Triple H at the WrestleMania 40 night two press conference, where he echoed what the new champion said, even going as far as saying that he had never heard the Gorilla Position as loud as when the referee counted three in Bayley's match. The champion will now turn her attention to the future, with Backlash being WWE's next big Premium Live Event, which will take place in Lyon, France on May 4.

