Jon Moxley Segment Added To 4/17 AEW Dynamite Following IWGP World Heavyweight Title Win

With AEW Dynasty taking place on April 21 at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri, the company only has one more episode of "AEW Dynamite" before the big pay-per-view. That episode has just gotten a lot bigger as Jon Moxley is set to appear for the first time since winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Advertisement

#AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY!@indystatefair | Indianapolis, IN

LIVE 8pm ET/7pm CT | @TBSNetwork Newly crowned IWGP World Heavyweight Champion @JonMoxley makes his return to #AEW Dynamite THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/4ujkaquSgf — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 14, 2024

Moxley defeated Tetsuya Naito at NJPW Windy City Riot to become the new champion. The match had been booked for the event for several months, but was only made into a championship bout after Naito successfully defended the title at the Sakura Genesis event against Yota Tsuji. Highlights of the match were shown on the April 13 edition of "AEW Collision." The appearance will also mark the first time since the Revolution pay-per-view on March 3 that Moxley has appeared in AEW, with the former AEW World Champion taking some time away from the company to rest up for his appearances in NJPW and CMLL.

Advertisement

With an episode of "Dynamite," "AEW Rampage," and "Collision" still to take place before Dynasty on April 21, more matches could still be added to the card, with Moxley yet to be booked for the event. However, as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Moxley will likely have to appear on some NJPW shows in the lead-up to their next big event, Wrestling Dontaku, on May 3 and 4, with the Road to Wrestling Dontaku tour set to commence on April 20 in Machida. Still, no cards for any of the upcoming New Japan events have been announced at the time of writing.