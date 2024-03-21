Backstage News On Jon Moxley's Recent Absence From AEW Programming

If there is one person who has always seemed to be a presence on AEW television over the past five years, it's Jon Moxley. The former three-time AEW World Champion has wrestled the second most amount of matches since the company was founded, only being bested by Orange Cassidy, so it's understandable why some have raised questions concerning where Moxley has been since Revolution on March 3.

Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli were noticeably absent from the tournament to crown new AEW World Tag Team Champions at the upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view, but according to Fightful Select, this was a choice that was planned well in advance. Fightful has learned that Moxley is simply taking a few weeks off from wrestling, meaning the Blackpool Combat Club duo were never going to be part of the tournament. Moxley was famously meant to take an extended vacation after All Out 2022, but had to cancel it due to the events of the "Brawl Out" incident between The Elite, CM Punk, and Ace Steel.

The former International Champion will be active over the next few weeks, just not in AEW. It was announced that Moxley, Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta (who has also been away from television due to injury) and Bryan Danielson would be travelling to Mexico for CMLL Homenaje a Dos Leyendas on March 29, where they will take on the team of Blue Panther, Mistico, Ultimo Guerrero and Volador Jr.. From there, he will make two appearances for NJPW, where he will travel to Japan for a special tag team match at Sakura Genesis on April 6 as he teams up with Shota Umino to take on Ren Narita and AEW star Jack Perry, before traveling back to Chicago for Windy City Riot on April 12 to face Tetsuya Naito. With all this international traveling, there was no way that Moxley would be able to factor into the AEW World Tag Team Championship tournament.